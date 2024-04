BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson has become a major player for Samari Reed of Coconut Creek, Fla. following a campus visit with his mother and grandmother last month.

Tigerillustrated.com just spoke with the four-star wide receiver to get the very latest on his recruitment and of course his Clemson visit as the spring evaluation period begins.

FOUR-STAR FLORIDA RECEIVER SET FOR CLEMSON OFFICIAL VISIT (For subscribers-only)

