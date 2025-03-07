FOUR-STAR GUTHRIE TO CLEMSON

Guthrie (6-6, 292), ranked No. 228 nationally by Rivals.com , picked the Tigers over finalists Ohio State and Penn State.

The Nittany Lions got the ball rolling in this recruitment at the beginning of the 2024 calendar year, with Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida, Nebraska, N.C. State and Virginia Tech among others trickling in through last spring.

But a second wave elevated Guthrie's profile to another level. Texas and Florida State hopped in around the same time as Clemson, while UGA, Ohio State and Michigan piled on later in the fall.

The hook, though, was again beating the Buckeyes for a back yard offensive lineman both chased -- just as Clemson did with 2018 five-star Jackson Carman and then with 2022 four-star Blake Miller, the Tigers' current rising senior starting right tackle.

Guthrie's mother is even an Ohio State alum.

Second-year offensive line coach Matt Luke continues to pay dividends on the recruiting trail as well as on the field.

Clemson conveyed interest last summer and finally attracted him to campus for its N.C. State victory in September.

That trip made a profound impression on Guthrie and immediately catapulted the Tigers into his top two or three.

Luke was persistent and consistent in pursuit, while Clemson's elevated levels and return to the college football playoffs certainly helped the cause.

The Tigers had seized momentum by January, at which point Luke and Dabo Swinney traveled to take in one of Guthrie's high school basketball games.

Once his season wrapped up last weekend, Guthrie was joined by his parents and brother and arrived in Clemson on Tuesday afternoon for an extended family vacation in advance of the the weekend's Elite Retreat junior day.