BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

St. Stephen offensive lineman Desmond Green (6-5, 342) is the Palmetto State's top-ranked junior according to Rivals.com.

The four-star guard just spent time on Clemson's campus with his parents. Then he spoke with Tigerillustrated.com.

FOUR-STAR INSTATE LINEMAN DETAILS CLEMSON VISIT (For subscribers-only)

****************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!