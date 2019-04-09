Ticker
Four-star linebacker back at Clemson

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Clemson drew its first recruiting visit Saturday from a coveted Carolinas prospect whose stock continues to rise.

Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek four-star linebacker Trenton Simpson attended Clemson’s spring game with his parents.

