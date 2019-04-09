Four-star linebacker back at Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson drew its first recruiting visit Saturday from a coveted Carolinas prospect whose stock continues to rise.
Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek four-star linebacker Trenton Simpson attended Clemson’s spring game with his parents.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news