In today's recruiting environment, it's not unusual for a prospect to make a commitment to one school, only to be on campus at another the next week. But for Rivals250 linebacker Bryton Constantin, the term commitment means that he's not going to entertain other programs going forward.

In the two months since pledging to the Tigers, the Louisiana native has stayed loyal to the program and has spent more of his time recruiting other prospects than being recruited by other schools.