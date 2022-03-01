ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Wes Goodwin has been deliberate in selecting his own pursuits upon taking Clemson's defensive coordinator post.

He offered just his second linebacker last week, and that prospect will promptly be on campus for the Tigers' junior day Saturday.

Suffice it to say, Thursday's offer to Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark four-star linebacker Dee Crayton felt like a long time coming.