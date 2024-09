BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We just spoke with D.Q. Forkpa of Hoschton (Ga.), who has now taken in three Clemson games this season.

Forkpa, one of the nation's top linebacker prospects, gave us the lowdown on his multiple Clemson campus visits, Tiger defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and of course his recruitment.

FOUR-STAR LINEBACKER MAKES QUICK CLEMSON RETURN (For subscribers-only)

