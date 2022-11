ON SALE: Clemson Christmas decorations, ornaments and holiday gear at The Tiger Fan Shop ! Up to 70% OFF on some items HERE!

A four-star linebacker is set to make a return for his second Clemson game visit this season.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Navarre (Fla.) junior Zavier Hamilton will be on hand for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game against Louisville.