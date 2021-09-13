**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

A four-star junior linebacker will be among the guests Saturday for Clemson's home opener against Georgia Tech.

Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark four-star Dee Crayton began hearing from the Tigers a few months ago but said communication has increased in recent weeks.