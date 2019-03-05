Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 10:22:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star lineman hopes to hear more from Clemson

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's staff has christened its offensive line class with a prospect from Kentucky, and another highly decorated one has interest in following in those footsteps.

Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy four-star John Young hears from the Tigers but is hoping to further draw their attention.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}