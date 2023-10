BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson is certainly a factor with its latest four-star offensive line offer who just visited campus with his parents.

The lineman, who also wrestles and runs track, has a connection to Clemson's football program.

Tigerillustrated.com has the latest in our second update of the day.

FOUR-STAR LINEMAN WILL VISIT CLEMSON AGAIN (For subscribers-only)

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!