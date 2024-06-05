LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is offering a special, FREE membership until the start of August Camp! ** This Offer Expires in a few days. ** Use promo code: TIVISIT ** Sign up HERE to get your FREE membership to Tigerillustrated.com!

The last shall be first. Clemson has scored its first public commitment from the official visit weekend, landing one of the two who couldn't make it to campus until early this week. Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass four-star Graceson Littleton announced his pledge to the Tigers today. Littleton had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

"The choice was obvious after witnessing their culture and how they carry themselves," Littleton told Rivals.com national analyst John Garcia Jr. "Their dedication to developing their players is remarkable." Littleton (6-0, 175) picked Clemson over Penn State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Iowa. The Wichita, Kan., native moved to spend his sophomore season at Tampa (Fla.) Wharton. His recruitment started gaining traction at the turn of the calendar year as film disseminated, and he quickly gathered offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Kentucky. Alabama then joined in. Clemson made its move in late April as Littleton marked the first new offer Mike Reed conveyed at the position in expanding its board. Reed had reached out just a week earlier but summarily drew Littleton to campus for his introductory visit. Clemson's involvement then had a hand in drawing further attention to Littleton, and he would add offers from Georgia, Auburn, USC and Michigan over the subsequent month. Penn State got on the May 31 official visit docket first, though, which precluded the Tigers from getting him Friday through Sunday of this past weekend as part of its large group gathering.