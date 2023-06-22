Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star Darien Mayo has announced his commitment to Clemson. Mayo had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

The Tigers got about the biggest imaginable.

Mayo (6-7, 250), ranked No. 105 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over finalists Ohio State, Michigan and USC.

He also held offers from Penn State, Florida State, South Carolina, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida, Maryland and Oregon among others.

Michigan was long viewed as the frontrunner, but Mayo preempted giving the Wolverines his final official visit upon cancelling two days before it was to begin.

That's because Mayo had informed Clemson's staff of his intention to commit, bringing an end to his recruitment.

A major victory for ends coach Lemanski Hall.

Mayo was one of just two defensive ends the Tigers brought in for their official visit weekend.

Similarly, he was one of only two ends on hand for the program's elite junior day in late January, when Clemson gave him his offer.

"They made me feel at home with a real family atmosphere," Mayo told Tigerillustrated.com at the time. "I loved every second of it. Most visits, you don't get that kind of atmosphere. When I walked in, everybody was saying your name and everyone was talking to you. It made you feel special, and it was great."

"I expected it to be a good visit, but I didn't expect it to be like that. ... It just exceeded my expectations."