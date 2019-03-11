Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 11:19:55 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest on Mitchell Mayes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson attracted a priority offensive tackle for a rare March junior day return visit after drawing him to its January elite junior day and it could be set to pay significant dividend.

Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road four-star Mitchell Mayes attended the Tigers’ spring practice Saturday and spent the night before heading home Sunday morning.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}