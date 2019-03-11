The latest on Mitchell Mayes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson attracted a priority offensive tackle for a rare March junior day return visit after drawing him to its January elite junior day and it could be set to pay significant dividend.
Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road four-star Mitchell Mayes attended the Tigers’ spring practice Saturday and spent the night before heading home Sunday morning.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news