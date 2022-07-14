The latest of Clemson's select few offensive line offers for the next class came in an impromptu manner.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora four-star tackle Fletcher Westphal had wrapped up a visit to Auburn on June 15 and was to compete at Alabama's camp four days later.

So he called Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin to arrange a quick visit for the next day -- and wound up collecting the Tigers' sixth 2024 offensive line offer at the end.