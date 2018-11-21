Ticker
Four-star offensive lineman back for important visit this weekend

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board

A priority junior offensive line target is set to visit Clemson for the third and perhaps final time this season before rendering his college decision.

Milton (Ga.) four-star Paul Tchio plans to attend Saturday’s 7 p.m. game with South Carolina.

