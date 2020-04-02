News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-02 06:15:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star QB weighs in on Clemson offer

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson made the move on a quarterback target this week with an offer months in the making.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Potomac (Md.) Bullis School four-star Christian Veilleux was informed of the offer in a conversation with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}