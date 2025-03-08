Four-star Salmin commits to Clemson

Potomac (Md.) Bullis School four-star Connor Salmin has announced his commitment to Clemson.

So, too, do dynamic receiver pledges.

Good news tends to come in pairs.

Salmin (6-1, 185), ranked No. 245 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over finalists Notre Dame and Penn State.

He becomes the second receiver commitment from Saturday's Elite Retreat, in tandem with Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles School four-star Naeem Burroughs.

Salmin won the Virginia 4A state track 100-meter last spring with a time of 10.44 seconds. He posted several 21.2s in the 200 leading up to the state finals, as he had to scratch for the championship race because of an injury.

He spent his junior season at Purcellville (Va.) Woodgrove before transferring this offseason to Bullis School.

Salmin also held offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, UNC and many more.

He had made a half-dozen trips to Penn State, and the Nittany Lions were viewed as formidable competition.

But Clemson established a seat at the table with his Dabo Swinney Camp visit last summer, then attracted him back for two game visits during the fall.

As a sophomore, he registered 53 catches for 1,107 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Salmin had a little familiarity with Clemson, as his older sister had visited and once was planning to attend before she switched late to Virginia Tech.

Salmin represents the third public pledge for the Tigers over the last two days, joining Burroughs and Washington Court House (OH) four-star offensive lineman Adam Guthrie who announced Friday.