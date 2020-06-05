Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football And Recruiting, is offering a special, FREE trial membership until September 1! Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this promotion special where you will receive unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com all summer long! PROMO CODE: Clemson2020

“Clemson, it just feels different than a lot of other schools,” Stellato told Tigerillustrated.com earlier this spring. “Right when you step on campus, everyone’s just so happy. They have fun there. It shows.

“Coach (Dabo) Swinney is like no other. There’s no better coach in college football right now. He’s a player’s coach. He’s a super-nice guy and real easy to talk to. You want to play for a coach like that, and it motivates you to work even harder.” Stellato (6-0, 175), ranked No. 124 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over fellow finalist Ohio State. He also held offers from Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Auburn, Notre Dame, Florida and USC among others. All told, Stellato claimed 39 offers.

Stellato’s recruiting stock began skyrocketing last September. Then-Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott traveled to scout a Stellato game in early October and summarily offered, kicking off the Tigers’ courtship. His recruitment quickly took the shape of a Clemson versus Ohio State battle, and Stellato visited for the Tigers’ final home game in November. Scott earning the USF coaching job in December put Clemson’s standing in flux. But new receivers coach Tyler Grisham seized the mantle and took off. The Tigers thus made huge strides when Stellato visited again for their March junior day and carried momentum into the stretch run of the recruitment. Yet Stellato wanted to make one more trip to Ohio State before rendering a decision, and the NCAA’s travel moratorium precluded it from happening.

CLEMSON's COMMITMENTS AT WIDE RECEIVER PLAYER HOMETOWN RIVALS.com RATING Beaux Collins Bellflower, Calif. Troy Stellato Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Dacari Collins Atlanta, Ga.