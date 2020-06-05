STELLATO TO CLEMSON
For the fourth week in the last five, Clemson has scored a priority target.
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star receiver Troy Stellato announced his commitment Friday to the Tigers.
“Clemson, it just feels different than a lot of other schools,” Stellato told Tigerillustrated.com earlier this spring. “Right when you step on campus, everyone’s just so happy. They have fun there. It shows.
“Coach (Dabo) Swinney is like no other. There’s no better coach in college football right now. He’s a player’s coach. He’s a super-nice guy and real easy to talk to. You want to play for a coach like that, and it motivates you to work even harder.”
Stellato (6-0, 175), ranked No. 124 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over fellow finalist Ohio State.
He also held offers from Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Auburn, Notre Dame, Florida and USC among others. All told, Stellato claimed 39 offers.
Stellato’s recruiting stock began skyrocketing last September.
Then-Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott traveled to scout a Stellato game in early October and summarily offered, kicking off the Tigers’ courtship.
His recruitment quickly took the shape of a Clemson versus Ohio State battle, and Stellato visited for the Tigers’ final home game in November.
Scott earning the USF coaching job in December put Clemson’s standing in flux. But new receivers coach Tyler Grisham seized the mantle and took off.
The Tigers thus made huge strides when Stellato visited again for their March junior day and carried momentum into the stretch run of the recruitment.
Yet Stellato wanted to make one more trip to Ohio State before rendering a decision, and the NCAA’s travel moratorium precluded it from happening.
|PLAYER
|HOMETOWN
|RIVALS.com RATING
|
Beaux Collins
|
Bellflower, Calif.
|
Troy Stellato
|
Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
|
Dacari Collins
|
Atlanta, Ga.
Stellato had initially planned to take an official visit to OSU next week. With recruiting travel postponed at least through July, Stellato’s recruitment came to a head.
As a junior, Stellato posted 42 catches for 727 yards and nine touchdowns.
He won receiver MVP at the Rivals Camp Series competition in Miami earlier this year and garnered one of the network’s bigger jumps in the latest rankings update.
Stellato now gives Clemson 14 commitments for its recruiting class, including a dozen rated four-stars or higher.
He was recruited to play either the slot or perimeter receiver positions and perhaps caps Clemson’s receiver haul, which includes Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco high-four star Beaux Collins and Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star Dacari Collins.
All 14 of Clemson's commitments are from out-of-state.
The Tigers' recruiting class is currently ranked third nationally by Rivals.com.
