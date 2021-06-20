We've often complimented Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed for his efficiency and ability to do more with less as far as scholarship numbers.

The Tigers have gotten away with carrying fewer corners than their peers because they have consistently shown to maximize what they've got.

Credit there goes to Reed for his development skills, along with the various other components -- differential defensive line play, Brent Venables' scheme and so forth -- that have all combined to factor into Clemson's stellar defensive performance through all these playoff seasons.