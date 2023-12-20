Clemson has formally landed the second four-star offensive lineman for its recruiting class.

South Carolina coincidentally changed the complexion of his recruitment upon offering him in late June after he worked out at center in camp. To that point, Duke, Wake Forest, UCF and USF amounted to his offers.

Thurmon had previously competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp for the second time in as many summers.

Clemson then offered him in July as the first new summer target on the board.

After checking out LSU in July, Thurmon would then only make it to Clemson for games in the fall.

He attended the Tigers' contest against Florida State in late September, followed by his official visit for the Georgia Tech game last month.

An official visit to South Carolina was arranged but then cancelled the first week of December.

Thurmon had also talked of potentially going to Georgia Tech before his decision as well, but that didn't materialize.