One of the nation's hottest tight end prospects holds Clemson in high regard after his visit earlier this month.

Bridgeland (Texas) four-star Reid Mikeska became the Tigers' latest offer at the position -- and only fourth overall -- at the program's second junior day.

"Clemson was amazing," Mikeska told Tigerillustrated.com. "The facilities were amazing, coach (Dabo) Swinney was amazing, all the coaches were amazing.