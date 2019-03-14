THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel The Clemson offensive line recruiting train keeps rolling this cycle. Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star Bryn Tucker announced his commitment to Clemson on Thursday night, revealing his decision on Jesse Smithey's podcast. Tucker (6-4, 305), ranked No. 180 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Notre Dame among others. "Overall Clemson is the best fit for me and the best fit for my family and I'm proud to be a Tiger," Tucker told Rivals.com Southeast analyst Woody Wommack on Thursday. "I was ready to get the process over with and they have everything you need on and off the field. It feels good I had time to think about it. Two months later I’m committed. Whatever you feel in your heart, do it. I'm happy right now."

He becomes Clemson’s fifth and believed final line pledge in the recruiting class, including its second this week following Raleigh (N.C.)Leesville Road four-star tackle Mitchell Mayes’ declaration Monday. Added Tucker in his Thursday interview with Wommack: "It's a big opportunity to have a chance to play with a guy like Trevor Lawrence. Being a part of a program that wins and helps you in life is what I look for. Watching them with the national championship was amazing. "I'm already talking to Coach (Robbie) Caldwell several times a week about what I can do to get ready for Clemson. We are building a great relationship and I'm looking forward to playing for him." Tucker and Mayes were Clemson’s two uncommitted attendants at the program’s elite junior day in January, where they were joined by the three line pledges: Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass high-three star Walker Parks, Milton (Ga.) four-star Paul Tchio and Canton (Ga.) Creekview four-star John Williams. So the Tigers got who they wanted. Four of the five line commitments carry four-star stature.

Tucker garnered his offer at that elite junior day but had been firmly on Clemson’s radar well before, having made a couple of trips to campus. He also attends the same high school as rising junior Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers. Tucker, who plans to be a midyear enrollee, projects to play guard at the college level. He runs Clemson’s total to nine commitments – eight of which are rated four-stars. His addition bumps the Tigers’ recruiting class to No. 3 overall in the Rivals.com team rankings.