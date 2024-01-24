Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star defensive end Ari Watford has announced his commitment to Clemson.

Clemson's elite junior day weekend has gotten off to a bang before even really getting started.

Watford (6-5, 235), ranked No. 132 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

He attended Clemson's game against Florida State in September, and to our knowledge, and the only other visit he took to a game was believed to be South Carolina.

Penn State was considered the chief contender.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

But Watford knew what he wanted and went ahead with his declaration in advance of his visit.

Watford will be joined at Clemson's Elite Junior Day by two other four-star edge players in Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley's Bryce Davis and Warner Robins (Ga.)'s Isaiah Gibson.

Our off topics forum

He becomes Clemson's eighth commitment for the 2025 recruiting class, joining Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian four-star running back Gideon Davidson, Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic four-star quarterback Blake Hebert, Florence (S.C.) South Florence four-star defensive tackle Amare Adams, Belton-Honea Path (S.C.) four-star athlete MarQuise Henderson, Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom receiver Carleton "Juju" Preston, Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep tight end Logan Brooking and Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian offensive lineman Easton Ware.

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!