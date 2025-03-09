FOUR-STAR WISE COMMITS TO CLEMSON

First two receivers. And now two offensive linemen.

The Elite Retreat weekend dividends have come in another pair.

Wise (6-3, 300), ranked No. 80 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Alabama, Miami, Tennessee and Oregon.

He also held offers from UGA, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Penn State among others.

Wise becomes the second new offensive line addition to Clemson's recruiting class, with Washington Court House (Ohio) Miami Trace four-star Adam Guthrie having revealed his pledge Friday.

Joined by Lawrence (Kan.) Free State tackle Braden Wilmes, offensive line coach Matt Luke now has three four-star linemen in his class.

While many offered before Clemson did, the Tigers were involved from the beginning -- having first attracted Wise to the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2022.

Former offensive line coach Thomas Austin lured him up for the team's victory against Georgia Tech in November 2023.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

He returned for the Swinney Camp last summer and collected his offer, then went to Clemson's opener in Atlanta before taking in Death Valley for the Tigers' victory against N.C. State in September.

Our off topics forum

Clemson recruited Wise to play either guard or center.