K.J. Henry produced one of the most notable perspectives of this offseason a few days ago when he said this team lost its appreciation for winning last year.

Look: Players say a lot of things in the run-up to the season. A lot of things that sound good and make for a good soundbite, but sometimes ring hollow.

But Henry is a grown man who's been around here a long time, and already had some real-world situations in his personal life.

When he says something, there's wisdom and substance behind it. And when he said he and others started to sort of go through the motions and take the winning part for granted, it struck me as yet another lesson on the difficulty of life at the top.

In the big picture, our guess is that it goes all the way back to January of 2019 when the Tigers' lot in life seemed too good to be true: A complete dissection of Alabama, and with all that remaining eligibility of Trevor Lawrence and several other elite offensive playmakers?