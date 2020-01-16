News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 06:05:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Freshmen Focus: Tayquon Johnson

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

When you’re playing for the national championship on an annual basis, you’re going to be able to recruit more top talent. And a lot of that talent is going to earn a spot on the field sooner than later.

Every healthy member of Clemson’s No. 9-ranked 2019 recruiting class appeared in multiple games this season under NCAA guidelines allowing players to compete in as many as four games without exhausting their initial season of eligibility.

Eleven players drew regular varsity action, while 17 redshirted.

In this annual series, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at the freshmen you got glimpses of but didn’t see featured on a regular basis.

Johnson was recruited by Clemson assistant coaches Todd Bates and Mike Reed.
Johnson was recruited by Clemson assistant coaches Todd Bates and Mike Reed. (Zach Hanby - Zachphoto.net/Tigerillustrated.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}