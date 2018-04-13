Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- It's common for outsiders to wonder exactly what the armies of quality-control staffers at Clemson and other football programs are doing behind the scenes.

Tony Elliott has a specific job for his underlings on offense to pursue after spring practice: Scour NFL film and find the teams that the Tigers can study to improve their running-back screen game.

Elliott and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott have spoken frequently about their desire to juice up the screens after inconsistency in that area last season.

Well, they're not talking solely about receiver screens. An important facet of their work this offseason consists of getting a potent group of running backs involved in that area also.