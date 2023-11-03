BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's a big recruiting weekend for Clemson, as the Tigers host Notre Dame.

Some of the highlights of today's Insider include ...

-- The latest we have on four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell of Durham, N.C.

-- Our Friday update on Culpeper (Va.) four-star linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh.

-- Our update on Buford (Ga.) wideout Jordan Allen.

-- Where things stand with Sanford (Fla.) offensive lineman Max Buchanan.

-- And additional nuggets on (ATH) JuJu Preston of Woodbridge, Va., (DL) Xavier Griffin of Gainesville, Ga., (OL) Kail Ellis of Cartersville, Ga.and Cary (N.C.) defensive lineman Trajen Odom.

FRIDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

