BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com's third major Insider of the week is here. Always LOADED with intel. Always a must-read for hardcore Clemson football fans.

Highlights from this edition include ...

-- A ton of intel on in-state offensive line recruiting and Clemson's ongoing battles with rival South Carolina on select prospects.

-- We've got insight into the eligibility question beyond 2025 for Clemson wide receiver and former junior college player Tristan Smith.

-- Our Friday intel on Clemson wide receiver signee JuJu Preston.

-- Our latest on the recovery of Clemson offensive lineman Watson Young (ACL).

-- And intel on super seniors in college football.

FRIDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)