Tigerillustrated.com's third major Insider of the week is here! Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read for hardcore Clemson football fans.

In this edition ...

*** We of course kick off this Insider with Clemson football recruiting.

*** Nuggets on Clemson true freshman quarterback Chris Denson and Queen Creek (Ariz.) four-star QB commit Tait Reynolds.

*** Our insight on the possibility of the NCAA granting student-athletes a fifth year of eligibility.

*** And details on Clemson's ongoing question marks on special teams.

FRIDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***** Want to closely follow Clemson football and recruiting like never before? This is an exceptional offer to take a peek behind the curtain at Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Buy one month and get three months FREE HERE! (new subscribers-only)

At checkout, use promo code: B1G3F

Sign up HERE to get your FREE three months of unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com!