Friday Insider

Ahead of his announcement later today, Tigerillustrated.com has additional details to report on four-star defensive back and longtime Clemson target Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck - Dorman.

There's also a development with one of Clemson's newest offers we'll share with subscribers today.

And there are numerous Clemson targets slated for the Tigers' official visit weekend who will be officially visiting other campuses this weekend. We'll give you the rundown today.

