BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on multiple four-star prospects who are preparing for official visits this weekend.

Also, we release details on a Georgia prospect who attended the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this month. Offers are now pouring in.

PICTURED on the front page: Coconut Creek (Fla.) four-star wide receiver and longtime Clemson target Samari Reed.

FRIDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

**********************

BIG JUNE DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!