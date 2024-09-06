BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com has confirmed several additional big recruiting names headed to Clemson's campus over the next 24 hours. And they're of the top 100 variety.

In our first update of the day, we've got everything you need to know on numerous four-star Clemson visitors for the weekend, as well as the entire rundown of the coaching staff's guest list.

FRIDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

****************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!