It's a major recruiting weekend for Clemson with the backdrop of course the No. 11-ranked Tigers hosting Louisville Saturday night in Death Valley.
Tigerillustrated.com kicks off this Friday with our very latest on Monroe (N.C.) four-star defensive back and longtime Clemson target Jordan Young. We spoke briefly with Young last night ahead of his Saturday announcement.
Also, we've got the master list of Clemson's recruiting visitors with the latest intel on numerous attendees.
And the latest on quite a few pertinent prospects we continue to track who will be visiting other college campuses this weekend.
FRIDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)
