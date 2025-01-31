BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The NCAA contact period closes after tomorrow. But for all intents and purposes, coaching staffs across the country will be wrapping up travel today unless there is an in-home visit or basketball game they want to get to Saturday.

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on more Clemson coaching stops, additional info on four-star defensive back and recent Clemson offer Blake Stewart of College Park (Ga.) and other prospects we are tracking who were seen by Clemson staffers this week.

FRIDAY INSIDER II (For subscribers-only)