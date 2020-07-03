Clemson extended Thursday its first new offer in little more than two weeks.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Lee five-star rising junior corner Jaheim Singletary picked up his offer in a conversation with corners coach Mike Reed.

Singletary (6-1, 170) was one of 10 prospects given five-star stature by Rivas.com in March.