Friday Insider Notes
Clemson extended Thursday its first new offer in little more than two weeks.
Jacksonville (Fla.) Lee five-star rising junior corner Jaheim Singletary picked up his offer in a conversation with corners coach Mike Reed.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Singletary (6-1, 170) was one of 10 prospects given five-star stature by Rivas.com in March.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news