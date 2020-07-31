Friday Insider Notes
Clemson wrapped up two of its remaining trench targets this week, with another now planning to close his recruitment in the near future as well.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy four-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine has revealed the intent to announce a decision Aug. 15.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news