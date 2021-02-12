TigerIllustrated - Friday Insider Notes

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

April Zooms might have to bring about May blooms again this year.

On Thursday, the NCAA's Football Oversight Committee recommended to extend the longstanding recruiting dead period from April 15 through the end of May.

The NCAA's Division I Council meets Wednesday and could vote to decide the issue then, or delay its decision until its mid-March meeting. Odds are there's resolution next week, considering precedent.