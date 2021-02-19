Clemson sprang its first new offer in three weeks Thursday, pulling the trigger on Essexville (Mich.) Garber four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.

This one came together rather quickly, as the Tigers ratcheted up interest only in the last couple days.

But VanSumeren (6-2, 300), ranked No. 182 nationally by Rivals.com, only came back on to the market a week earlier after decommitting from Michigan.