Friday Insider Notes

Two more days for recruiting visits before doors shut for a month, and true to its identity, Clemson is going quality over quantity.

The Tigers play host to a blue-chip junior on consecutive days to close the NCAA quiet period. More on them in a minute.

But Clemson's staff has also lined up an appearance Saturday from a defensive end candidate we have quietly been tracking this summer.