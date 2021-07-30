Friday Insider Notes
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
Two more days for recruiting visits before doors shut for a month, and true to its identity, Clemson is going quality over quantity.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The Tigers play host to a blue-chip junior on consecutive days to close the NCAA quiet period. More on them in a minute.
But Clemson's staff has also lined up an appearance Saturday from a defensive end candidate we have quietly been tracking this summer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news