Another day, another new four-star to add to Saturday's guest list.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Clemson holds its annual elite junior day this weekend, wherein a relatively small group of select targets are invited to campus for presentations and socializing.

We've brought to light Selma (Ala.) four-star safety DaKaari Nelson and Hickory (N.C.) four-star defensive end Rico Walker as expected attendees the past two days.

Another significant inclusion to make in the buildup: