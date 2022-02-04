Earlier this week, we brought to light that one of Clemson's priority targets -- Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star safety Caleb Downs -- quietly made his way to campus Sunday, the day after the program's elite junior day.

Prior to that, the other prospect we cited as a potential Sunday visitor was Pittsburgh (Penn.) Brashier four-star linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson.

Robinson (6-2, 220), ranked No. 133 nationally by Rivals.com, received a school stop before last weekend from Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.