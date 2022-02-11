Friday Insider Notes

There's more to the Clemson evaluation process than strictly talent.

A reminder for that came earlier this week as Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker released his top five, then added the Tigers as one of three suitors on the fringe.

Parker (6-4, 256), ranked No. 145 nationally by Rivals.com, listed Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama and Tennessee as his lead group.

Clemson is on the periphery, joined by Florida and Texas A&M.