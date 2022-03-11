ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Another big Clemson recruiting weekend is here.

While the volume arrives Saturday, a reminder that today carries significance as well.

As we brought to light last week, Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb is set to travel to campus with family members.

Cobb (5-11, 188), ranked No. 141 nationally by Rivals.com, is a teammate of two Clemson signees from earlier this month -- four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley and safety Kylon Griffin.