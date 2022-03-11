Friday Insider Notes
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE
----------------------------------------------
Another big Clemson recruiting weekend is here.
While the volume arrives Saturday, a reminder that today carries significance as well.
As we brought to light last week, Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb is set to travel to campus with family members.
Cobb (5-11, 188), ranked No. 141 nationally by Rivals.com, is a teammate of two Clemson signees from earlier this month -- four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley and safety Kylon Griffin.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news