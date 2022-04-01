ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Clemson caps this week's spring practices with a final workout this afternoon before it breaks for the weekend.

One of the highest-profile targets on the board will be back in conjunction.

As we brought to light earlier this week, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Vic Burley plans to be on hand to check out the action.