Clemson's spring game is upon us, which means more prospects in town.

As we've laid out for subscribers over recent weeks, more weight has been given to drawing a bunch of prospects for practice visits over the last month because of the individual attention and convenience those afford.

But the Tigers do have a handful of notable names heading to campus this weekend.

We would argue the most pertinent to be Belmont (N.C.) South Point four-star offensive lineman Sullivan Absher.

Absher (6-6, 300) whittled his list to three last week, with Clemson holding a spot alongside Notre Dame and N.C. State.