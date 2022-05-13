Friday Insider Notes
Clemson football recruiting goes after them slow, and yet life still comes at you fast.
The complexion of the Tigers' running back pursuits took a stark turn Thursday with an offer to Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star Jeremiah Cobb.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
We can tell you running backs coach C.J. Spiller and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter attended Cobb's practice Thursday, with Spiller conveying the offer afterward.
Tigerillustrated.com introduced Cobb (5-11, 185), ranked No. 140 nationally by Rivals.com, as a candidate when the staff first reached out in February.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news