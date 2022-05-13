Clemson football recruiting goes after them slow, and yet life still comes at you fast.

The complexion of the Tigers' running back pursuits took a stark turn Thursday with an offer to Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star Jeremiah Cobb.

We can tell you running backs coach C.J. Spiller and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter attended Cobb's practice Thursday, with Spiller conveying the offer afterward.

Tigerillustrated.com introduced Cobb (5-11, 185), ranked No. 140 nationally by Rivals.com, as a candidate when the staff first reached out in February.