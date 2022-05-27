Clemson could have a quick turnaround in getting a look at an intriguing offensive line offer candidate.

Wilkesboro (N.C.) Wilkes Central lineman Kamen Smith is likely to compete at one of the two opening days of the Dabo Swinney Camp next week, per a source.

A week ago, we brought to light that Smith (6-4, 280) had gotten Clemson's attention and would be visiting last weekend, which he did.