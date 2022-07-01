It's decision day for Clemson's lone outstanding running back target, Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star Jeremiah Cobb.

Cobb (5-11, 195), ranked No. 146 overall, began the month at Clemson's big official visit weekend, then went to Auburn for an official the next weekend. Tennessee this past weekend wrapped up his due diligence.

Per our sources, we would tell you that Cobb's lack of communication with Clemson this week combined with strong confidence on Auburn's end points all arrows to Auburn.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

A reminder we've brought to light Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard high-three star Christopher Johnson, Houston (Texas) Klein Forest four-star Parker Jenkins and Sandersville (Ga.) Washington County high-three star Dontavius Braswell as candidates for Clemson's next move.